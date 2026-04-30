KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The outcome of preacher Ebit Lew’s long-running court case will be known this evening, when the Tenom Magistrates’ Court delivers its decision on 11 charges involving alleged sexual harassment.

The verdict is scheduled to be delivered at 4.30pm, following confirmation from both the defence and prosecution teams, according to a report published in Sinar Harian.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim, has been on trial since September 2022 before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani. A total of 18 prosecution witnesses have testified during the proceedings.

He faces 11 charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code for allegedly sending obscene images and words via WhatsApp between March and June 2021, said to have intended to insult the modesty of the complainant.

The prosecution team is led by deputy public prosecutors Nor Azizah Mohamad, Zahida Zakaria and Analia Kamaruddin.

Ebit Lew is represented by a legal team comprising Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, Timothy Daut, Mohd Syarulnizam Salleh Keruak and Prem Elmer Ganasan.