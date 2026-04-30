SEREMBAN, April 30 — Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia (RMHC Malaysia) and the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia (JKM) have strengthened their strategic collaboration through the Ronald McDonald Sensory Therapy Room initiative for children with special needs at Taman Sinar Harapan Tuanku Ampuan Najihah here.

RMHC Malaysia general manager Mohd Nasri Mohd Nordin said the initiative, held in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month, aimed to expand access to more comprehensive therapy facilities to support early intervention and the development of children with special needs more effectively.

He said the provision of suitable and well-structured facilities was crucial in supporting the development of children with special needs, while also creating a safe, conducive and consistent therapy environment.

“With facility support as well as therapist training conducted three times a year, we believe this can deliver a more holistic impact on the children’s development and their families’ quality of life.

“RMHC Malaysia will remain committed to supporting JKM’s efforts and expanding its role as a community partner in providing continuous support to those in need,” he told reporters at the handover ceremony of the Ronald McDonald Sensory Therapy Room to Taman Sinar Harapan Tuanku Ampuan Najihah here.

Mohd Nasri said the collaboration also included upgrading existing sensory therapy rooms into full-scale, more comprehensive facilities.

He said the space was equipped with sensory integration equipment in line with Ronald McDonald Sensory Therapy Room standards, through an RM50,000 community contribution by RMHC Malaysia, together with corporate partners supporting the initiative.

“The handover of the 37th Ronald McDonald Sensory Therapy Room nationwide reflects RMHC Malaysia’s continued commitment to expanding access to therapy facilities for more than 4,500 children with special needs,” he said.

He added that RMHC Malaysia would continue to expand strategic collaborations to ensure more children gained access to consistent and quality intervention.

Meanwhile, JKM director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan said collaboration between the public and private sectors must continue to be strengthened to improve access to quality support for children with special needs.

Che Murad said the involvement of implementing partners, such as RMHC Malaysia, not only helped in facility development but also raised public awareness on the importance of sensory therapy.

“This effort ensures that every centre is not only equipped with adequate facilities, but also meets operational standards, including support from qualified occupational therapists and the implementation of effective and continuous therapy,” he said.

The Ronald McDonald Sensory Therapy Room handed over is the third facility under JKM’s management, including Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres (PPDK).

The first therapy room at Taman Sinar Harapan Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, was fully built by RMHC in 2010, while two others were implemented through RMHC’s initiative to upgrade 11 existing sensory therapy rooms at JKM facilities nationwide starting last year.

This ongoing effort reflects RMHC Malaysia’s belief that every child deserves equal opportunities to grow, supported by inclusive and effective therapy care. — Bernama