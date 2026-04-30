KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Hardcore poverty in Selangor has been effectively eradicated following the implementation of targeted and sustained poverty alleviation initiatives, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the achievement was reported to him during the Petaling District Development Meeting he chaired earlier yesterday in Shah Alam.

However, Anwar stressed that continued monitoring is essential to ensure no family is left behind or excluded from assistance.

“More importantly, every family must be given the opportunity to rise and be empowered through training so they can generate their own income.

“Selangor’s economic strength must be fully harnessed to uplift the people’s standard of living,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar also called for the expansion of the SejaTi Madani programme in Petaling, particularly to assist the urban poor.

He said initiatives such as tailoring projects in Kampung Melayu Subang, stingless bee farming in Bayu Damansara and furniture-making in Bukit Lanchong demonstrate that, with the right support, communities can drive meaningful change, generating incomes ranging from RM24,000 to RM100,000.

“Insya-Allah, with the commitment of all parties, we will continue to resolve outstanding issues, strengthen existing capacities and ensure the benefits of development are truly felt by the people,” he said.

The prime minister said the meeting also reviewed progress on urgent people-centric projects and explored solutions to key issues, including road maintenance and flood mitigation.

He added that discussions also covered broader urban and social management matters such as places of worship, waste management and pig farming.

“All these require a more structured and effective approach to ensure the well-being of the people is safeguarded. I also stressed the need for immediate measures to ease the people’s burden while awaiting the completion of long-term flood mitigation projects,” he said.

The more than one-hour meeting was attended by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, as well as state executive councillors and senior district officials. — Bernama