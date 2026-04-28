IPOH, April 28 — PKR vice-president Datuk Chang Lih Kang today urged caution following recent developments between PKR and Umno in Negeri Sembilan, saying the situation is still evolving and under close observation.

This comes after Umno withdrew its support for the PKR-led menteri besar in Negeri Sembilan, raising questions about the stability of cooperation between the two parties elsewhere.

“We have yet to see that because we are still observing the latest developments. Even today, we are going to have an emergency meeting,” Chang, who is also science, technology and innovation minister, told reporters at the Cradle LIVE! Roadshow at the Hotel Casuarina Meru here, when asked if the situation would affect ties in other states.

Chang added that it is still too early to determine any broader impact as developments are unfolding rapidly.

“We don’t know yet, as things are still developing very quickly. I think stability is the most important thing for us,” he said.

Asked about the situation in Perak, Chang said there are currently no signs of similar tensions between PKR and Umno locally.

“Well, I don’t know. As of now, we don’t see any sign of that,” he said.

Pressed further on whether inter-party ties in Perak remain stable, he responded: “I think so. I think so.”

Yesterday, all 14 Umno assemblymen officially declared a loss of confidence in Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, accusing him of “mishandling” royal crisis and failing to respect traditional institutions.

The crisis in the state originated within the state’s unique customary structure, Adat Perpatih.

On April 19, the four Undang Yang Empat (territorial chieftains) declared they were “deposing” the reigning Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, naming Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the successor

Aminuddin dismissed the move as unconstitutional, arguing that the lead chieftain, Datuk Mubarak Dohak, had been stripped of his title days earlier.

The standoff led to an indefinite postponement of the State Legislative Assembly on April 23 after the Undangs boycotted the opening ceremony.

On a separate matter, Chang said there had been no discussion in the Cabinet regarding when the next general election will be held.

“There has been no discussion in the Cabinet, and that is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. I am not in a position to answer this,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on reports suggesting that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may be considering calling a general election by October.

* An earlier version of this article contained an error which has since been rectified.