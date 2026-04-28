KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia has submitted an explanation to the United States (US) regarding allegations of structural excess capacity and production as well as the use of forced labour, which are among the issues being investigated under Section 301(b) of the US Trade Act of 1974.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said Malaysia has followed the law accordingly.

“We have already submitted everything, and we have informed them that we don’t have any such issues,” he said after a discourse on ‘War and Tariffs: Our Response’ organised by the Concorde Club here today.

The discourse was moderated by Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Also present were Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Recently, the US, through US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer, launched investigations on 60 economies under Section 301(b) of the US Trade Act 1974, a section created, among other things, to address failures to take action against forced labour.

The list includes major US trading partners, including seven Asean countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. — Bernama