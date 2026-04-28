KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — A new regional initiative, “Scam Ready Asean,” was officially launched today at the Google 2026 APAC Online Safety Dialogue event in Kuala Lumpur.

The programme is designed to enhance digital safety and combat online scams across Southeast Asia, as cyber threats continue to rise alongside the region’s fast-growing digital economy.

Backed by a US$5 million (RM19.7 million) contribution from Google, the initiative will combine scam prevention tools, public awareness efforts, and large-scale digital literacy training across Asean member states.

It aims to reach 3 million people with accessible online safety resources, while providing deeper digital literacy training to 550,000 individuals.

A further 3,000 master trainers will be developed to support grassroots education and community outreach.

To ensure effectiveness across diverse communities, the programme will collaborate with over 20 local and regional partners, tailoring content to different cultural and social contexts.

Beyond raising awareness, “Scam Ready Asean” focuses on equipping individuals with practical skills to identify, question, and respond to online scams.

As digital adoption accelerates, the initiative seeks to address increasing risks such as fraud, misinformation, and cyber-enabled threats, while strengthening both technical safeguards and public resilience.

The programme forms part of Asean’s broader push to build a safer, more inclusive, and trusted digital ecosystem across the region.