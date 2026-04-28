KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today speculation that the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly would be dissolved “is not an issue yet”.

Anwar met the state’s Ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Muniwar last night amid an unfolding political crisis that is threatening to break the Pakatan Harapan-led state administration.

Today, he said Tuanku Muhriz had decreed that Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun would remain as menteri besar but was unclear when asked to comment on Umno’s claim that the party now has the simple majority to form a new government.

“For now, dissolution is not an issue yet. As of now, after discussing with the Tuanku, he asked that the government carry out his duties as per usual and leave the rest to due process,” Anwar told reporters after launching UCSI’s new building here.

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