KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Negeri Sembilan Umno has denied any conspiracy or prior arrangement with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to remove Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, insisting that its withdrawal of support was based solely on loss of confidence in the PKR vice-president.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the 14 Barisan Nasional assemblymen were not seeking to take over the state government, but had collectively lost confidence in Aminuddin’s leadership.

The clarification comes after reports that BN and PN had explored cooperation in a bid to form a new state administration, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Jalaluddin said BN had initially been prepared to sit in opposition if PN’s five assemblymen chose to continue backing the Pakatan Harapan-led government, but the situation changed when PN instead indicated willingness to support BN.

“When an offer comes in, I have to discuss it. What’s wrong with accepting it?” he told reporters at the Negeri Sembilan Umno headquarters in Seremban.

He added that BN was open to receiving support from PH lawmakers as well, if they wished to back the formation of a new state government.

However, Jalaluddin said Umno would defer to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, in resolving the political impasse, in line with state constitutional provisions.

“I am ready for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar at any time, and I am also ready to accept any decision,” he said.

Yesterday, Jalaluddin linked the withdrawal of support for Aminuddin to an ongoing crisis involving four chieftains allegedly seeking the removal of Tuanku Muhriz from his position.

BN later claimed it had secured a simple majority to form a new state government with PN’s five assemblymen, surpassing the 19-seat threshold required in the 36-seat assembly, where Pakatan Harapan currently holds 17 seats.