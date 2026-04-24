KUCHING, April 24 — An Australian woman was reported to have fallen while hiking Mount Santubong here yesterday evening.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement this morning that the victim, Belinda Lapier, fell on her way down from the summit.

It said JBPM received a call about the incident at 8.20pm, reached the site by 9.43pm, and launched a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

“Rescue teams from fire services and rangers headed to the victim’s last known location. The path to where she fell was obstructed, but they could still communicate with her.

“The victim said she was safe but having trouble getting out,” it said, adding that rocks, large trees, and darkness are blocking access to the victim.

“The SAR operation was paused at 3.30am and will resume this morning,” it added. — Bernama