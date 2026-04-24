KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Malaysia has emerged as a global model in disaster management, with international powers seeking to learn from its expertise and specialised response teams, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said this recognition is reflected through strategic cooperation with foreign countries and the appreciation received from the international community.

“I believe Malaysia has become a reference point in disaster management. Otherwise, why would teams from Russia come to learn from us, or Turkiye extend recognition to our efforts?

“Myanmar and Pakistan have also expressed appreciation, particularly for the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the SMART team we deployed. These reflect our contributions,” he said when officiating the Resilient Asia Exposition and Forum 2026 here last night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said the growing complexity of disasters requires the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), noting that studies show AI-driven resource allocation can reduce response time by 30 to 40 per cent.

“In disaster response, every second matters. Faster response saves lives. Our focus must therefore go beyond tools and technology to building systems that are faster, more coordinated and more responsive on the ground,” he said.

He added that Malaysia is no longer only learning from countries such as Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but has also become a training hub for international rescue teams.

The Malaysian SMART Team, he said, drew interest from the Russian Federation for joint search and rescue training last year to strengthen cross-border readiness.

“Moving forward, Malaysia is committed to playing a greater role not just as a participant, but as a regional hub and trusted partner in disaster management and humanitarian response.

“We are ready to welcome more countries to collaborate, train together, share knowledge and strengthen collective preparedness,” he said.

The Resilient Asia 2026 Expo and Forum, themed “AI for Future-Proofing Disaster Management Towards Stronger Communities”, brought together international experts, technical agencies, response units, technology leaders and industry players from across Asia to focus on technology-driven transformation in disaster management.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Long, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Meor Ismail Meor Akim. — Bernama