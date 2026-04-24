PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) now requires all its personnel to declare their involvement in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as a measure to strengthen integrity and prevent any conflict of interest within the organisation.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the move is crucial to ensure the agency’s reputation and credibility are consistently safeguarded, particularly in situations involving misappropriation cases that could undermine public trust.

“This is a proactive step to ensure the MACC’s image is always preserved, especially in situations where there are cases of misconduct involving NGOs that could have significant implications if not handled carefully,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the MACC Monthly Assembly here yesterday.

Azam said global economic uncertainty arising from geopolitical conflicts has placed pressure on departmental operating costs, necessitating the implementation of comprehensive, prudent and disciplined cost-saving measures at all levels of the organisation.

He said all MACC divisions and state offices must optimise resource usage, including electricity and water, regulate fuel consumption and manage departmental vehicles more efficiently to ensure effective public spending.

Meanwhile, Azam also emphasised the importance of all personnel understanding and embracing the implementation of the Three-Pronged Approach strategy, which forms the core of the MACC Strategic Plan 2026-2030.

He said the strategy encompasses effective enforcement, comprehensive corruption prevention and efficient organisational management.

In terms of communication, Azam stressed that all information prepared for the media must be accurate and channelled through official MACC platforms.

“Any inaccuracies in reporting can have significant consequences, as issues related to the MACC always attract widespread attention and are highly sensitive,” he said.

He also highlighted that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer an option but a strategic necessity in enhancing investigation and prosecution efforts.

He said the use of such technology is expected to improve productivity, accelerate case resolution and strengthen the organisation’s overall capabilities.

Azam also urged MACC personnel to continuously enhance their level of professionalism, including communication skills, to ensure the organisation’s image remains respected at both national and international levels.

He further called on the MACC Community Education Division to introduce more progressive and high-impact approaches in efforts to cultivate a corruption-free society, particularly by educating the younger generation through programmes in schools and higher learning institutions.

In a related development, Azam announced that an anti-corruption-themed film titled Konspirasi, produced by Elepfilm Entertainment Sdn Bhd with support from the MACC, will be released nationwide on May 23.

He said the film is among new initiatives aimed at bringing the public closer to the realities of corruption crime enforcement. — Bernama