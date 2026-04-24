KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized immovable assets worth an estimated RM18.36 million involving 14 properties as part of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

In a TikTok post, the MACC said the seizure includes seven residential properties valued at RM15.53 million, among them a bungalow worth RM10 million.

It also involves three office units valued at RM1.53 million and four plots of land worth RM1.3 million located in Kundang, Marang and Temasya Glenmarie.

“The total value of the seized assets is estimated at RM18.36 million based on current market value,” the post stated.

The seizure was carried out to facilitate further investigations into the alleged misuse of the NGO’s funds.

Yesterday, the MACC confirmed that the case involves the misappropriation of about RM230 million from public contributions, not zakat funds.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said investigations found the NGO received funds from various sources, including commissions from certain collections meant to be channelled to those in need.

Two men in their 50s and 60s, including the NGO’s deputy chairman, have been remanded for four days until April 25 after they were arrested last Tuesday to assist in the investigation. — Bernama