GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — The King of Fruits has made an early and impressive entrance in Penang, with durian lovers already finding early-season favourites like D604, Lipan, and even Musang King on sale weeks ahead of schedule.

Thanks to a prolonged dry spell, sellers are promising a season of exceptionally creamy textures and intense, concentrated flavours.

The lack of rain, they say, has resulted in fruit that is less watery and more potent, kicking off what is expected to be a long and bountiful season, The Star reported.

At a stall along Jalan Anson, veteran durian seller Ang Hock Leng, 63, said the quality of the first drop has been excellent.

“While it is still early, the fruits that have hit the market are good and tasty. The flavours will be stronger this time around,” he said, adding that the season is expected to be longer than usual.

“Many people are unaware the season has started, so most stop by only after noticing our stall.”

Currently, Ang is offering several popular varieties from Balik Pulau, including D604, Lipan, Lipan Bara, Yellow Ginger, Capri, D600, and Musang King.

He expects other highly sought-after varieties like Red Prawn and Hor Lor to arrive in the next two to three weeks.

He prices the D604 at RM25 per kg, while Lipan ranges from RM20 to RM30 per kg depending on size. For Musang King, prices vary by grade, with top-tier fruit going for RM58 per kg and lower grades available for around RM38 per kg.

“We expect prices to become cheaper from June onwards, as this year is considered a bumper yield,” Ang added.

Over on Jalan Macalister, an operator known only as Tan confirmed that prices are currently up by about 20 per cent due to the limited initial supply.

“We charge more as the fruits are still limited. Once there is a surplus, we will have to slash our prices,” he explained.

His stall prices D604 between RM20 and RM38 per kg, while Musang King ranges from RM45 to RM65 based on grade and weight.

Despite the premium, Tan said dedicated fans are undeterred.

“To them, it is a plus point to be able to have durians this early, especially since the fruits have a stronger taste,” he said.

“It is a bonus for them, and they do not mind the price.”