KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — A total of 1,912 victims from 385 families affected by the Kampung Bahagia fire in Sandakan on Sunday (April 19) are currently housed at eight temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of 8 am today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said the victims are being accommodated at PPS Dewan Projek Perumahan Rakyat Batu Sapi, Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Gas, Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Bahagia, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Batu Sapi, Dewan Sibuga, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Karamunting, all of which were opened on Sunday.

“Two more PPS were opened on Monday, namely Dewan Serbaguna Warga Tua and Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Tiong Hwa. The number of victims housed at the centres this morning has increased,” it said in a statement.

It added that no casualties were reported in the incident.

On Sunday, a major fire in the water village of Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, destroyed about 1,000 homes, affecting an area of more than four hectares. — Bernama