KUALA KRAI, April 22 — A 10-year-old boy was allegedly abused by his aunt and uncle in Kampung Sungai Mas, Machang, after being separated from his four siblings.

Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Che Samsuzuki Che Noh confirmed the case.

He said the boy is physically stable and appeared cheerful while receiving treatment at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) here, but has become withdrawn due to trauma.

"JKM counsellors will carry out appropriate interventions to assist the child in overcoming his trauma.

"We are also planning to place him in a safe shelter in Terengganu and are currently in the process of tracing his next of kin," he told reporters yesterday.

The case was uncovered after the boy, the third of five siblings, was brought to Bukit Bakar Health Clinic on Monday.

Police arrested a married couple, aged 29 and 31, yesterday after a report was lodged by the attending medical officer.

Meanwhile, Machang Police Chief, Supt Azuhar Md Nor, confirmed that the suspects have been remanded for seven days until April 27 to facilitate the investigations.

The case is being investigated under the Child Act 2001, while JKM has taken the victim into temporary custody under Section 19(2)(a) of the same Act. — Bernama