KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised that the government will not remain idle in facing the global supply crisis which is becoming increasingly complex.

In a post on his official X account today, Anwar said every measure taken is purposeful based on the people’s interest and aimed at ensuring Malaysia remains prepared, resilient, and protected from energy supply shocks.

According to the Prime Minister, with the geopolitical situation in West Asia becoming more tense and uncertain, the Madani Government has acted early and cautiously by strengthening its network of cooperation with trusted partners such as Oman to ensure the people’s interest is always protected.

Anwar today received a courtesy visit from National Gas Company SAOG Oman chairman Sh Abdulla Suleiman Hamed Al Harthy to boost strategic cooperation and explore new investment opportunities that can help ensure the stability of the country’s energy supply.

“The move to expand trade cooperation in oil and liquefied natural gas is not just an option but a strategic necessity to ensure the continued stability of the nation’s energy supply chain and prevent cost pressures that could burden the people and businesses,” Anwar said. — Bernama