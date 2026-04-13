KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has started an internal investigation to review compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) following an accident that claimed the life of a Form One schoolgirl at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjong Mas, Kota Bharu, Kelantan yesterday.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the case is also being investigated by the authorities, while the State Education Department (JPN) is organising assistance for the family of the victim, Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin.

She said priority should be given to the welfare and well-being of the victim’s family.

“Received the sad news of the passing of Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, who was involved in an accident this afternoon.

“On behalf of the MOE, I extend my condolences to her family. May they be granted strength and resilience in facing this difficult time,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Earlier, Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri said the student died after being hit by a car in front of the girls’ surau at SMK Tanjong Mas yesterday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that at about 1.50 pm, a female driver accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lose control and hit two students who were putting on their shoes in front of the surau.

Another student was seriously injured in the incident, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama