JOHOR BAHRU, March 31 — A lorry driver was killed after he was pinned down in an accident involving his trailer and a tanker before catching fire at Kilometre 40.6 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway near Kulai here today.

The other driver, who was rescued by several motorists, was reported to be injured in the 12.45pm incident.

The accident also caused the affected highway lanes to be blocked, causing a massive traffic congestion that stretched to 10 kilometers along the Kulai-Sedenak route.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said two heavy vehicles were involved in the accident, where one caught fire.

He said 16 firemen from three fire stations in three fire rescue tenders (FRT) were immediately despatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, the fire had already damaged about 80 per cent of the tanker,” the spokesman in a statement today.

The damaged tanker that collided with a lorry along Kilometre 40.6 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway near Kulai today. March 31, 2026. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

The spokesman said the injured trailer driver was earlier taken to safety by passing motorists, while the other driver who was pinned to the lorry’s front driver’s seat had died.

“Firefighting work was completed at 2.28pm while evacuation and clean-up work is still ongoing,” he said.

Plus Malaysia Berhad via their X application informed the public that the incident caused the northbound route to be blocked.

The expressway’s concession said traffic was diverted out to the Kulai toll plaza as an alternative route.

Earlier, video clips of the incident also went viral on social media, where the burning vehicle was seen on the expressway.