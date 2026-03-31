KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Anwar government will maintain the Budi Diesel aid at RM300 per month to help Malaysians cope with rising global fuel prices in April.

The Finance Ministry announced today that an additional interim RM100 will continue, keeping total support for individuals and recipients under the Budi Agri‑Commodity scheme at RM300 each.

“This step is being implemented by the government to ensure that diesel users, especially individuals and the agri-commodity sector, continue to receive support and are protected from being fully exposed to global fuel price increases,” the ministry said in a press statement.

The aid, budgeted at RM102 million, will be distributed starting April 8 and is expected to benefit roughly 340,000 people.

The government said the targeted approach ensures that the support reaches those who need it most, while safeguarding national finances.

In addition to this interim measure, the government is considering medium- and long-term steps to ensure the subsidy system remains sustainable, transparent, and continues to benefit Malaysians.

Officials added that market developments will be closely monitored, and further measures will be taken if necessary to ensure energy supply remains stable and sufficient.

Enforcement has also been strengthened to prevent abuse and ensure subsidies reach eligible recipients.

Applications for Budi Diesel remain open throughout the year via the official website at https://budidiesel.gov.my.

Since its launch in May 2024, Budi Diesel has disbursed RM1.12 billion in cash aid, easing the cost of living for targeted groups while maintaining the country’s fiscal discipline amid ongoing global energy pressures.