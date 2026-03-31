KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The National Economic Action Council (MTEN) today conducted an in depth review of the escalating global energy crisis and its implications for Malaysia’s economy and the well being of the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the world is entering a more challenging and uncertain phase, and Malaysia is not immune to its effects.

“We cannot afford to be complacent or overly comfortable. We must remain disciplined, resilient and united,” he said in a Facebook post.

Acknowledging the scale of the challenge, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia’s economic fundamentals remain strong and resilient.

He said the Madani government will continue to act proactively, guided by data and current realities, while also engaging industry players and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to ensure that every measure taken is comprehensive, balanced and effective.

At the same time, he urged Malaysians to strengthen the domestic economy by prioritising local products and supporting home grown entrepreneurs.

“Our internal strength is the main shield in facing the global energy crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia,” he said.

Anwar added that every decision will remain anchored in responsibility and the interests of the people.

“The government will strive to safeguard energy supply stability, ensure the economy continues to function effectively, and keep the welfare of the people at the forefront of all actions,” he said.