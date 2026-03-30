KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The body of a 52-year-old man was found in a house in Taman Kledang Jaya in Ipoh yesterday after neighbours alerted police to a foul odour coming from the property.

Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah, said the man, a local resident, was discovered at around 11.26am following the tip-off, according to a report published by Astro Awani.

Initial investigations indicated no criminal activity at the scene.

“The deceased had a history of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and had previously suffered a mild stroke. He was under follow-up treatment at a nearby healthcare facility,” he said in a statement.

Police said the death is not believed to involve any foul play and advised the public not to speculate, out of respect for the family’s privacy.