SARIKEI, March 30 — A crocodile measuring about six feet long (1.83 metres) was captured by Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel at a housing area here on Saturday.

APM Sarikei officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi said the reptile was caught at about 6pm in a drain near a home in Taman Susur Jambu.

“The sighting of the crocodile triggered safety concerns, prompting the residents to contact APM to assist in capturing the reptile,” he said.

Shahrol said acting on the call, APM personnel were deployed to the location and proceeded to capture the crocodile without any untoward incident.

“The team took about eight minutes to snare the crocodile. It was later transported to our district operations control centre,” he added.

The reptile was handed over yesterday to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action. — The Borneo Post