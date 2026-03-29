KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A man was reportedly killed and his eight-year-old daughter seriously injured after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a guardrail along the North-South Expressway near Tangkak yesterday.

The 5pm incident at Km155.8 southbound occurred as the family of three was heading towards Johor Baru and claimed the life of 46-year-old Sufaat Aini at the scene due to severe head and body injuries, reported Berita Harian.

Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib reportedly said the MPV, driven by the victim’s 41-year-old wife, is believed to have gone out of control before hitting the guardrail on the left side of the highway.

He said the impact left Sufaat, who was seated in the front passenger seat, with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The couple’s daughter, who was in reportedly the rear passenger seat, sustained injuries to her body and face and was rushed to Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah (HPSF) in Muar for treatment.

Roslan said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident and that the case is being probed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, adding that members of the public with information are urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Nurhisyam Syafiq Mat Lopa at 013-982 5324.

Gambir Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Khalid Mohd Aris said an emergency call was received at 4.42pm and six firefighters, along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), were dispatched to the scene.

He said the deceased was found trapped in the front passenger seat and his wife, who was driving, survived, and that firefighters used special equipment to remove the body before handing it over to the police for further action.