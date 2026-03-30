KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A 5.5-metre python was spotted swallowing a calf at a palm oil plantation near Paya Keladi in Baling, Kedah, yesterday.

The calf’s mother was present at the scene while searching for her missing young, according to Harian Metro.

According to the owner, Wan Hasbullah Wan Ismail, 57, the calf went missing in the afternoon while grazing with its mother in the area.

He was stunned to find the python consuming the animal.

“There was no noise beforehand, and half of the calf had already been swallowed,” he said.

He immediately contacted the Baling Civil Defence Force (APM) for assistance in capturing the snake.

“I’ve never seen a python here before. Perhaps the hot weather and hunger forced it out in search of food and shelter,” Wan Hasbullah added.

Baling Civil Defence officer Leftenan (PA) Mohd Faizol Abd Aziz said the team received the call at 8.20pm.

Four APM personnel, led by Lans Koperal (PA) Mohd Radzi Said, arrived at the scene to capture the 45kg reptile.

“Upon arrival, the python was still swallowing a calf estimated to be around five months old. The APM team used restraining equipment to catch the snake,” he said.

During the operation, the python regurgitated the calf in a bid to escape, but the team successfully controlled the situation and completed the capture in about 30 minutes.

The location was roughly 500 metres from nearby residences.

APM advised the public not to handle such situations on their own and to contact relevant authorities, noting that the python’s presence was likely driven by food scarcity and the hot weather forcing it out of its natural habitat.