JAKARTA, March 29 — Indonesia is looking to save up to 40 trillion rupiah (RM9 billion) by cutting back on its free meal programme, an official told AFP today, in a first austerity measure taken in response to price pressures from the Mideast war.

The meals, primarily intended for schoolchildren across the country, will be distributed for five days a week, instead of six, starting March 31 in a move that is expected to save “around 40 trillion rupiah”, National Nutrition Agency deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang said. — afp