KUALA LUMPUR: The use of foreign credit and debit cards to purchase RON95 petrol nationwide will reportedly be restricted in stages starting Wednesday.

According to Berita Harian, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the move is to ensure subsidies are limited to eligible Malaysians and prevent misuse, including by foreign-registered vehicles.

“This is one of the new mechanisms to control the purchase and sale of RON95 petrol at all petrol stations in the country.

“Previously, there were many cases of vehicles with foreign registration plates refuelling using foreign debit or credit cards at self-service pumps, making it difficult for operators and authorities to detect such purchases,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said foreign card users will instead be required to pay at the counter, allowing better monitoring and enforcement.

Azman was quoted as saying that the measure also helps stations with many pumps detect leakages and ensure ineligible users cannot access subsidised fuel.

He reportedly added that some oil companies are ready to implement the system, while others will do so in stages.