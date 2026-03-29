KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — A modest babysitting service born on social media here has quietly crossed borders, sending one of its caregivers to China — a small but telling sign of how far grassroots ideas can travel when built on trust, need and word of mouth.

For 25-year-old Dania Jeddy, founder of Babysitter Kota Kinabalu, the recent assignment in Yunnan marked a first of such an endeavour, but it might also show a glimpse of what could lie ahead for a business still finding its footing.

“The client approached me because she was travelling with one toddler and one baby, and she needed an extra hand,” she said, adding that the client was a Sabahan whose husband is a business owner.

That moment was serendipitous.

Babysitter Natalie, a kindergarten teacher fluent in Mandarin, happened to be on public holiday and was available for the trip.

“She was there (Yunnan) for seven days.

“Her responsibilities included taking care of the children full-time, feeding them, keeping them safe, managing their routine, and ensuring that they would be comfortable and happy throughout the trip,” said Dania.

While the assignment might sound routine, it represented a quiet breakthrough for the homegrown service, in that it signified its first step beyond the Malaysian shores.

“She was nervous and scared at first, but also very excited.

“She is really grateful for the opportunity, and is looking forward to the experience,” said Dania of Babysitter Natalie.

Though still in its infancy, the business is already drawing interest beyond Sabah, having garnered enquiries from Bintulu in Sarawak, where a client requires childcare while working outstation.

Behind the growing demand is a personal story rooted in family and circumstance.

“As the firstborn, I’ve always had a soft spot for children,” said Dania.

“During the MCO (Movement Control Order in force during the height of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020), while doing my online diploma, I moved to Sibu to take care of three of my cousins for six months.

“My aunt didn’t have family there, so I stepped in and that experience really stayed with me.”

That period would later shape the foundation of Babysitter Kota Kinabalu, which Dania launched last October as a side income while working full-time as a human resources administrator.

“I truly love being around children; at the same time, I also want to help parents who may not have support nearby and need someone whom they can trust.

“Since Babysitter Kota Kinabalu started on social media, many parents were understandably cautious, worried that I might scam them, sell their child, or worse.

“To allay their concerns, I focused on building a personal connection through my content,” she said.

From sharing glimpses of her family to documenting her interactions with children, Dania worked hard to humanise the service — one post at a time.

Her first client was from TikTok — a young boy whose parents needed childcare during a sports tournament.

“They came across my video and reached out to me,” she said, adding the turning point came when a doctor engaged her service during a period of extended work hours.

“Seeing how much they relied on us really opened my eyes.

“Many parents just need a few hours of help, someone whom they can trust.”

From a solo effort, the service has since grown into a team of 17 babysitters, aged between 20 and 26, with experience and backgrounds ranging from early childhood education to science and marine biology.

“As Babysitter Kota Kinabalu grew, I started getting messages from students who wanted to join.

“I recruited them to help them earn some side income because I knew how tight finances could be for them,” she said.

The team operates on a structured, albeit informal, system, requiring background details, resumes and strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I only accept candidates from local universities with experience handling children,” she said, also expressing her hope to introduce first-aid training should the funding allow it.

The services range from hourly babysitting to overnight care, event’s support and travel-nanny assignments, a segment that Dania hopes to expand further.

Despite operating without a physical centre or formal registration, the demand has remained steady.

“We almost have weekly bookings.

“Our weekend slots usually get fully booked,” she said.

“We also have loyal clients who keep rehiring us,” she added.

Dania says her business is already drawing interest beyond Sabah. — The Borneo Post pic

Dania’s clients are mostly working parents and small business owners needing temporary childcare support, particularly during events or peak work periods.

The demand, according to her, has increased since the pandemic.

“When we first started, total sales were around RM1,000.

“Now we have four babysitters, each earning about RM1,000 or more every month,” she said, adding that festive seasons such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya would record spikes in bookings.

Yet, beneath the growth lies an unresolved reality — her business is still unregistered, operating in a grey area that limits its potential.

“I’m still figuring out what licences or requirements are needed.

“I also want to rent a space to serve as a centre, so as to formalise the business properly,” said Dania.

For now, safety and trust remain the backbone of the operations.

“All my babysitters provide hourly updates to parents so that they always know what’s happening.

“We also regularly ask for feedback.”

The impact of Babysitter Kota Kinabalu extends beyond childcare.

For many of Dania’s team members, particularly the students, the platform provides a vital source of income.

“Some of my babysitters managed to give ‘duit raya’ (festive cash giveaway) to their parents.

“One of them used her earnings to pay for her Master’s Degree fees.

“Another shared that she could finally treat her family to a nice meal,” she said.

Such stories remind Dania that the service is more than just about babysitting.

“It’s about empowering and supporting women and also students in Sabah.”

Still, there are risks — from last-minute cancellations to the weight of responsibility placed upon the caregivers.

“The biggest risks are trust and safety. Parents rely on us completely,” said Dania.

Looking ahead, the Babysitter Kota Kinabalu founder expressed hope of growing the travel nanny segment and eventually, expand beyond Sabah.

“I want Babysitter Kota Kinabalu to stand out with quality and trust,” she said, acknowledging that similar platforms already existed in Peninsular Malaysia.

Dania could also see the untapped potential in the tourism sector, where visiting families might require reliable childcare while exploring destinations in Sabah.

However, she also realised that to get there, solid support would be crucial.

“Financial and formal support would help us register properly, create practical websites or apps, especially for international tourists.

“I also want to train my babysitters in first-aid so we can provide even better service.”

Still, Dania hailed the Yunnan milestone as ‘both a validation, and a motivation’.

“I felt really happy and proud.

“It’s amazing that through this platform, my babysitters can see the other side of the world.”

Even more importantly, Dania said it affirmed the viability of a simple idea rooted in care.

“Doing what I love can also create real opportunities for my team and clients.”

Her advice to others starting out was straightforward.

“Believe in yourself and start small.

“Even simple ideas can grow if you are consistent, passionate and genuinely care about the people you serve.” — The Borneo Post