BUKIT KAYU HITAM, March 29 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized petrol and diesel worth more than RM32 million and arrested 667 people under the Ops Tiris 3.0 conducted nationwide from January 1, 2024 to March 27 this year.

KPDN deputy director-general of enforcement (operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil said that during the period, 38,615 inspections were carried out and 1,371 cases were recorded.

“KPDN will continue to intensify integrated operations to curb any leakage, smuggling and misappropriation of petrol and diesel.

“This effort is strengthened through strategic collaboration with other enforcement agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, Road Transport Department, Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department,” he told reporters here today.

He said inter-agency cooperation would enable the authorities to further tighten controls at all national entry and exit points to prevent the smuggling of these commodities.

He added that intelligence gathering, inspections and intensive monitoring are also being carried out at petrol stations and in identified hotspots.

He warned individuals and syndicates not to take advantage of the current conflict in West Asia.

“KPDN will ensure the stability of supply of controlled goods, namely petrol and diesel, in the market despite geopolitical uncertainties arising from the escalating conflict in West Asia.

“KPDN has formulated aggressive strategies to address any potential disruptions to global fuel supplies that could impact the national economy,” he said. — Bernama