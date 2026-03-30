KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A suspected parcel thief was caught on camera in Telok Panglima Garang after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The footage, shared on X by user @update1111, was reported by the New Straits Times and included a warning to residents: “Be careful, there is already a thief in the Telok Panglima Garang/Jalan Kebun area.”

According to the clip, the incident took place on March 29 at 7.56am.

CCTV footage showed a man and a woman arriving on a motorcycle and stopping in front of a house with its main gate open.

The man then dismounted, took a parcel from the compound, and fled the scene with the woman.

It is not clear if the incident has been formally reported to authorities.