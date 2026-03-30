GEORGE TOWN, March 30 — Penang is looking to attract more tourists from China, India and neighbouring countries in South-east Asia to make up for the shortfall in visitors from the Middle East and European countries.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said currently, two airlines are still grounded in Doha and Dubai due to the conflict in Middle East so it will affect tourist arrivals from the Middle East as well as Europeans.

“We are working very aggressively on attracting visitors form Asia so that the shortfall in tourists from Europe and the Middle East can be overcome by increasing number of tourists from China, India and Southeast Asia,” he told reporters after a press conference to announce Entopia’s 40th anniversary celebration.

He said there are increasing direct flights from China such as the inaugural flight from Qingdao Airline from northern China.

“Next week, we will be announcing another airline from Chongqing so there will be two new airlines from China to Penang in April,” he said.

He said the introduction of new flight routes from China could bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors to Penang and this comes with a large economic impact.

“Since we introduced Xiamen Airline in September 2023, as at March 15 this year, the airline has carried 220,000 passengers from Xiamen to Penang, both ways,” he said.

He said the estimated economic impact by Xiamen Airline alone between 2023 and now is over RM100 million.

“So the economic impact of whenever we introduce an airline to come into Penang is huge as it brings in tourists and they spend on accommodations, food and beverage, transport, retail and other services here,” he said.

Wong added that Arab travellers are not in the top 10 list of visitors to Penang but European travellers, especially those from the UK, are in the list.

“The European market is big but because they usually transit through the Middle East, I think they may not opt for long-haul travelling at this time,” he said.

He said this could also affect international cruises, not only flights, because of a change in travelling sentiments among the Europeans.

“They may opt for short-haul travels within their own region so we can expect to see a shortfall in the next few months,” he said.

Wong said the state is also looking at an opportunity to attract more MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition) events to Penang.

“The Middle East is not only a transit point for Europeans, it is also a financial centre and an important venue for MICE activities in the Middle East,” he said.

He said some of the world congress and conferences were held in Dubai but due to the current situation there, some of these conferences have been cancelled.

“So we are exploring opportunities to pursue some fo these conferences to move to Penang,” he said.

He said they intend to approach organisers that have international conferences planned for this year in the Middle East to consider moving the conferences to Penang.

He said there is an Arab travel market in the Middle East in May but this time, Penang is not sending any representatives to participate in the event.

“We have previously participated in the event but this time, due to the ongoing conflict, we are not joining the Arab travel market,” he said.

Earlier, in the press conference, Entopia’s chief executive officer Joseph Goh announced year-long activities in conjunction with the 40th anniversary since the establishment of Penang Butterfly Farm in 1986.

Visitors can now purchase annual discovery passes at only RM40 for multiple entries into the park for a year.

Goh said it is a limited-time offer that visitors can purchase between March 29 and May 7.

He also announced a Bug Festival to be held at Entopia between July 4 and 8 this year as part of its anniversary celebrations.