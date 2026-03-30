KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Malaysian citizens in Qatar are advised to always comply with the safety instructions and guidelines issued by Qatari authorities following the reopening of schools in the country.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Doha, Qatar, said in a release that compliance is important to ensure the safety of students and a secure learning environment for all.

“With the reopening of schools, all Malaysians in Qatar are advised to constantly comply with the instructions and safety guidelines set by the Qatari authorities,” according to a statement uploaded on the Embassy’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The Embassy stated that the situation in Qatar is currently calm and under control, with most daily activities having resumed as normal.

“However, all Malaysians in Qatar are advised to remain vigilant and stay alert to developments in their surroundings,” it added.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced last week the gradual resumption of in-person classes across educational institutions in the country starting March 24, with full in-person attendance for all students in schools and kindergartens resuming on March 29, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

On February 28, the ministry announced that all kindergartens, public and private schools, educational centres, and universities across the country will shift to distance learning, effective from March 1, as a precautionary and organisational measure until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Embassy also advised Malaysians in Qatar to regularly check the latest flight schedules when planning their travel, as commercial flights in the country are still subject to some changes.

“Please comply with all instructions issued by the Qatari authorities and do not record or disseminate information related to security incidents, as it is an offence under Qatari law,” according to the statement.

Malaysians who require assistance or have information regarding affected fellow Malaysians can contact the Embassy via phone at +974 3374 6733/ +974 4483 6463, or +603 8887 4570 (Wisma Putra Operations Room in Putrajaya), or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama