KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, was today presented with the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA 2025) during a royal audience at Istana Bukit Tunku, according to a post on the King’s official Facebook page.

The presentation was made by Communications Minister Datuk Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil, who briefed the King on the implementation of ONSA 2025, aimed at making the internet safer for families and children.

Among its key measures, the act introduces clear responsibilities for online platforms and implements an age verification mechanism to prevent children under 16 from opening social media accounts, safeguarding their safety online.

Fahmi also highlighted that ONSA 2025 seeks to address fake accounts targeting the Malay Rulers and royal family members.

The session formed part of the ongoing dialogue between the federal government and the King on matters relating to governance and public safety.