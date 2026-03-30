KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The fate of the Shah Alam Community Forest (SACF) is set to be decided by the Federal Court, which will rule on a legal challenge over its status as part of a forest reserve.

According to The Star, the decision could directly affect a contentious road project cutting through the SACF, which has faced strong opposition from residents and environmental groups.

Selangor public health and environment committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the state government had yet to take an official position, with the matter expected to be discussed at the next state executive council (MMKN) meeting.

“The next MMKN meeting will be held today (March 30) and any decision or official statement on the issue will be announced after the meeting,” she told reporters at the launch of PJ SEED 8.0 — a community sustainability grant programme by Petaling Jaya City Council.

The apex court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on Wednesday regarding the legality of the May 5, 2022 notice that excised SACF land from the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve.

A judicial review was filed by SACF Society and Peka Malaysia on August 4, 2022, after the Shah Alam High Court dismissed the application in November that year.

The Federal Court first heard the matter in July 2025, with a decision expected on April 1.

Shah Alam residents and environmental groups have protested against the Selangor government’s degazettement notice, which was backdated to November 2000 and blocked public objections.

Despite the ongoing litigation, it was reported on March 3 that earthworks for the proposed 1km road within SACF were about 70 per cent complete.

The project is intended to link Jalan Pulau Angsa U10/39 to Persiaran Setia Duta in Setia Ecopark, passing through a green area popular with hikers and nature groups.

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has defended the project, saying the land status remains legally valid despite the pending appeal.

MBSA deputy secretary (Development) Aniza Othman previously said planning permission was approved in May 2020 following an initial state government decision in September 2018.

The city council has also taken steps to reduce environmental impact, including adding a box culvert for wildlife and keeping existing hiking routes connected.

Nevertheless, SACF Society and local residents remain opposed due to the legal battle and concerns over the local ecosystem.

Jamaliah was also asked about measures in place to manage the ongoing heatwave affecting several states.

She said Selangor has guidelines for schools, including the option to temporarily close depending on conditions, and is assessing healthcare readiness in case of prolonged high temperatures.

She advised the public, particularly high-risk groups, to take precautions, avoid prolonged sun exposure, stay hydrated, and remain in safe environments.

It was reported in the media that schools nationwide could temporarily close if temperatures exceed 37°C for three consecutive days, and outdoor activities should be suspended if temperatures range from 35°C to 37°C for the same period, in line with Education Ministry guidelines to protect students during extreme heat.