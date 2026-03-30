BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 30 — Close cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and component parties in the Unity Government form the basis of the coalition’s continued stability and strength.

Penang PH leadership council chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the approach is in line with the principle of “stronger together”, which is able to strengthen the position of all parties involved ahead of the general election and state election.

“This approach is also practical at the national level because any other formula has the potential to split votes, thereby affecting the chances of winning seats and giving an advantage to the opposition,” he told reporters at the Penang PH Open House event at the Permatang Pasir Community Hall here yesterday, in the presence of Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim, PKR state leadership council chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and other PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders.

Chow pointed out that cooperation under the Unity Government has proven to be an effective formula in facing elections in Penang.

Although each party has its own views, the cohesion built through such cooperation makes the coalition stronger and is believed to be able to gain the people’s trust, he noted.

Chow, in his capacity of Penang Chief Minister, shared that the state government was confident in its achievements so far, particularly in economic development aspects such as maintaining foreign investments, attracting industries, and creating job opportunities, despite facing various challenges.

In addition, he said focus is also given to social and religious development through the continuation of existing programmes as well as increased allocations. — Bernama