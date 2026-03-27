KUCHING, March 27 — The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will be able to resolve any internal issues accordingly, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor called for restraint and adherence to due process following speculation over SUPP Kuching chairman Datuk Lily Yong Lee Lee’s sacking.

“I’m not in the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC), so I don’t know what actually happened. If a person is not involved, then we should not comment to be fair.

“I’m pretty sure that a party such as SUPP with a long history will be able to resolve internal matters themselves. So let them do what should be done.

“There are a lot of rumours. It’s not healthy. Let’s focus on serving the people, especially amid global uncertainties and economic challenges,” he said when asked about Yong’s removal.

Responding to speculation linking the expulsion to past remarks on electoral candidacy, Wee dismissed such claims as longstanding rumours.

“These are rumours that have been around for many years. Why should we remember the past? We move on,” he added.

On allegations involving the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC), he emphasised that any conclusions should be based on official findings.

“If that is the issue, then we must look at the findings. Like in court, we respect the judgment.

“If there is a process for appeal, then we must follow the procedure,” he said.

Yong was expelled by the party’s CWC along with SUPP Kuching secretary Voong Nam Jin.

SUPP Kuching has formed a special task force and appointed acting leaders, with deputy chairman Jong Yean Pin appointed acting chairman and Youth chief Nicholas Wung assuming the role of acting secretary in line with the party’s constitution.

According to Wung, the expulsion was communicated via a letter dated March 16, although it took effect from March 9, noting that details of the disciplinary findings have yet to be disclosed. — The Borneo Post