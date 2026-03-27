SANDAKAN, March 27 — A man died after the four-wheel-drive vehicle he was driving skidded and plunged into a drain in a road accident in front of the Federal Building Office at Batu 7 here on Friday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Chock Vui Heong, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung said the department received an emergency call at 12.56pm before a team was dispatched to the location about seven kilometres away.

He said firefighters arrived at 1.05pm and found an Isuzu D-Max believed to have skidded on its own before crashing into the drain, with the victim trapped inside.

He said the victim was extricated using special equipment, including hydraulic rescue tools, but was confirmed dead at the scene before the body was sent to hospital, while operations ended at 1.58pm after ensuring the area was safe. — Daily Express