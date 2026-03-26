KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia has called for a ceasefire in the ongoing West Asian conflict to be expanded to include Lebanon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said the call was conveyed during a telephone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, noting that the country has been severely affected, with about one million people displaced and more than 1,000 fatalities recorded.

“I reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure and urged all parties to de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue, while also addressing the increasingly urgent humanitarian situation,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday

During the conversation, the Prime Minister also extended Aidilfitri greetings to his counterpart and expressed appreciation for the Lebanese government’s support in ensuring the safety and welfare of personnel from the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“In concluding the conversation, I expressed Malaysia’s commitment to continue working with Lebanon and international partners to restore regional peace and stability,” he added.

Media reports stated that Israel has carried out airstrikes and launched ground operations in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group on March 2.

Lebanese authorities reported that at least 1,039 people have been killed and 2,876 others injured in the Israeli attacks to date. — Bernama