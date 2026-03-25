KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Three districts in Kedah are currently recording a Level 2 heat wave, while 16 other areas across Peninsular Malaysia are at Level 1 which is on alert as of this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in its hot weather status update as of 6am today announced that the districts affected by Level 2 in Kedah are Pokok Sena, Pendang and Baling.

Meanwhile, the 16 areas placed under Level 1 are Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; the entire Perlis as well as the North East and North areas in Penang.

Also recording the same status are Hulu Perak, Selama, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar in Perak, in addition to the Jerantut and Raub districts in Pahang.

Level 2 status or heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is in the range of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for a period of at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Level 1 status refers to daily maximum temperatures reaching 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days. — Bernama