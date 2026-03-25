SINGAPORE, March 25 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has sent the internet into a nostalgic spin — and it’s all thanks to a mullet, a guitar and peak 90s drip.

Jumping on the viral “What were you like in the 90s?” trend, Wong shared a throwback video on Instagram and TikTok — and let’s just say, it’s not the polished PM look most people are used to.

Think Teva sandals, aviator shades, a Yamaha C40 guitar… and yes, a full-on mullet.

“Flashback to the 90s — university days, music, NS, that first job. Somehow it all went by so quickly!” he wrote in the caption, as the clip rolled to the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 classic Iris.

The 20-second montage shows a young Wong — likely in his early 20s — strumming his guitar, flashing a wide grin next to a motorcycle, and posing casually in denim and shorts like a true 90s poster boy.

The video is part of a wider social media trend where users answer the question: “Mum or Dad, what were you like in the 90s?” — usually with a healthy dose of cringe and charm.

And Wong’s version? Pure gold.

Social media users wasted no time jumping in with cheeky reactions.

“PM, bring back that mullet!” wrote Instagram user gabrieldrinkscoffee.

Another quipped: “Born to be a rockstar, chose to be a PM.”

One even cheekily suggested: “Can you please ride your motorbike instead of the usual car to enter during National Day Parade?”

The post, which also includes more personal snapshots — from graduation moments to family photos — racked up over 39,000 likes by mid-afternoon on March 25, proving that even prime ministers aren’t immune to a good throwback trend.

For the record, Wong spent much of the 90s in the United States, studying economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before earning a master’s from the University of Michigan. He later kicked off his career as an economist with Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry in 1997.

But for now, it’s not policy or politics getting people talking — it’s that mullet.

And honestly, the internet seems to want it back.