PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — Companies, organisations and individuals intending to purchase petrol or diesel at fuel stations for use outside vehicle tanks are required to obtain a Special Permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) under the Supply Control Act 1961.

KPDN Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said purchases under the permit are allowed only for quantities of 20 litres and above at prevailing pump prices, a measure aimed at preventing misuse of controlled and subsidised fuel.

“Permit holders may store the fuel in drums, plastic containers or other suitable and safe containers, subject to the approved quantity, fuel station location, duration and frequency of purchase,” he said in a statement today.

He said applications can be made online via the Supply Permit System at spb.kpdn.gov.my, with the permit offered free of charge to eligible applicants.

Azman said 10 categories qualify for the permit, namely forklift operations, water transport, residents in rural and island areas, food industry operators, water-based recreation, agriculture and livestock, emergency assistance, maintenance, tourism and small-scale construction.

“No parties other than Special Permit holders are allowed to purchase petrol or diesel in containers at fuel stations, except in emergency cases, where the permitted quantity is below 20 litres,” he said.

He added that KPDN had taken note of viral reports in mainstream and social media regarding the recent practice of filling petrol into containers.

Under the Act, he said fuel stations are only allowed to sell diesel and all grades of petrol into vehicle tanks, unless otherwise approved by relevant authorities or for individuals holding a Special Permit issued by KPDN. — Bernama