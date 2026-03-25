KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has denied allegations linking him to claims that a PKR MP received RM9.5 million to resolve a corporate mafia-related issue, saying “it’s not me” in a brief Instagram post.

The former PKR deputy president responded with humour, saying the only thing he had “received” during the Aidilfitri period was an increase in body weight rather than any cash, as alleged.

“But since I’m still in the festive mood, I will comment tomorrow instead,” he said in the Instagram post.

The response comes amid growing controversy following allegations by businessman Victor Chin Boon Loong, who in a 40-page document detailed a chronology of events claiming a PKR MP had demanded RM10 million to settle a corporate mafia-related matter.

According to various media reports, Chin alleged he was only able to provide RM9.5 million initially, while the remaining RM500,000 was never handed over as the issue was not resolved as promised.

The corporate mafia allegations centre on claims that senior officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) orchestrated intimidation campaigns and pressured executives and shareholders of listed companies to resign or divest their stakes at discounted prices to connected businessmen.

MACC has denied the allegations, describing them as an attempt to undermine the credibility of its investigations and enforcement actions, and said the claims appeared to originate from an anonymous online blog lacking clear authorship or accountability.

Separately, police confirmed that several premises linked to Victor Chin in Kemensah and Sungai Long in Kajang were raided on March 16 to assist investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, Malaysiakini reported