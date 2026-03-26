ALOR GAJAH, March 26 —Police found the skeletal remains of a baby, believed to be four months old, buried in the compound of a house here yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth.

He said police have also arrested four individuals, including two women, to assist in the investigation.

The presence of a police forensics team caused a stir in the residential area of Kelemak here at around 9 am.

It was learnt that police personnel were seen digging in the compound of a terrace house using hoes to search for evidence before the forensics team left the scene at about 12.30 pm.

The residential area is relatively quiet, and the house is located opposite a vacant unit. — Bernama