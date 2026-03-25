KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Monsoon Transition Phase is expected to begin this Sunday (March 29) and continue until May, leading to thunderstorms and heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in most areas in a short spell.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the areas expected to be affected are the west and interior of the Peninsular Malaysia, south and central Sarawak and the western part of Sabah.

He said the phase would continue until May, marking the end of the 2025/2026 Northeast Monsoon which began on Nov 13 last year.

He said during that period, the country would receive weak winds from various directions which could potentially encourage the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

“This condition usually leads to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in a short period of time, especially in the evening and early night,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hisham said the weather phenomenon also has the potential to generate tornadoes and produce hailstones, in addition to causing flash floods, landslides, water surges, fallen trees, lightning strikes and damage to unstable structures.

In this regard, the public is advised to take shelter inside houses or buildings, stay away from open areas, water reservoirs, tall structures such as trees and towers, electrical conductor rods including electric poles and iron ladders.

The public is also advised to always be aware of weather forecasts and warnings issued by MetMalaysia via the official website, myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media.

For further enquiries, the public can contact the department’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama