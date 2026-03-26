SHAH ALAM, March 26 — Selangor police have denied the involvement of its Escort Unit in organising a Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026 event that went viral in a message circulating yesterday.

Its police chief, Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the message, which claimed the event would be held tomorrow at the Selangor police contingent headquarters hall and solicited donations to a MBSB Bank account under the name Norfadilah Md Nor, is false.

“This is a scam attempt to reap profit and tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said in a statement yesterday.

He advised the public not to be deceived by the message and refrain from making any transactions to the account stated.

He also urged individuals who have contributed to come forward and lodge a report at the nearest police station for further action.

“Legal action will be taken against any party found to have misused the department’s name or PDRM’s identity for fraudulent purposes,” he added. — Bernama