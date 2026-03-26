KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Police detained a 47-year-old local man suspected of insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) over a Facebook post that recently went viral.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said a report was received at 1.30 am last Sunday regarding the offensive post uploaded by an account using the name ‘Sakti Sakti Sakti’.

He said the suspect was arrested by a police team at 8.32 pm yesterday in Butterworth, Penang.

“A Vivo 29T mobile phone believed to have been used to upload the post was also seized,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that a three-day remand order has been obtained from today until March 27 to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony or enmity on religious grounds, Section 505© of the Penal Code for statements made with intent to incite, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Fadil advised the public not to upload or share content touching on religious, racial or royal sensitivities (3R) that could disrupt national harmony.

“Firm action without compromise will be taken against any individual who violates the law,” he said. — Bernama