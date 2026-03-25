SEREMBAN, March 25 — Police have so far recorded statements from 10 witnesses in connection with the theft of 30 cremation urns containing human ashes from a memorial park in Nilai, reported on February 26.

Nilai police chief Supt Johari Yahya said four urns have been recovered to date, but full verification and a complete inventory check are still being carried out by the memorial park management.

“The investigation is ongoing, and police are systematically recording witness statements, including from the memorial park staff, while examining all relevant angles of the case.

“One aspect under scrutiny is the potential involvement of insiders, but the investigation is still at an early stage, and nothing has been confirmed,” he said in a statement today.

Supt Johari added that authorities are also analysing whether the incident is linked to a previous theft of urns in Kulai.

Police are seeking technical assistance and conducting further analyses, including reviewing communications and related transactions.

The case is being investigated under Sections 380, 384, and 297 of the Penal Code. — Bernama