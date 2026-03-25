PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — Malaysia will maintain the subsidised price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under the Budi95 scheme, while prices of RON97 and diesel have been adjusted following a surge in global oil prices.

The Finance Ministry said the prolonged conflict in West Asia has pushed crude oil prices up more than 40 per cent to above US$100 a barrel, raising risks of supply disruption.

Under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, retail fuel prices for the week of March 26 to April 1 are set at RM5.15 per litre for RON97, RM3.87 for unsubsidised RON95, RM5.52 for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia, and RM2.15 for diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

The ministry said the government remains committed to protecting consumers despite volatile global markets, noting that Malaysia’s domestic fuel prices are influenced by international supply as much of it is imported.

Measures include maintaining subsidies for eligible consumers, keeping diesel for public transport and logistics at RM2.15 per litre, raising monthly individual diesel assistance to RM300, tightening enforcement to prevent misuse, and banning RON95 sales to foreign registered vehicles.

The government also plans to introduce further controls on diesel purchases in East Malaysia to curb leakage.

The ministry said subsidies now exceed RM3 billion a month, and the government will continue balancing fiscal needs with consumer protection to safeguard economic wellbeing.