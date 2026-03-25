GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has confirmed that the man in a viral video shown filling a drum with RON95 at a Jalan Tengah petrol station in Bayan Lepas did not breach any laws.

State director S Jegan said checks revealed that the individual is a licensed fisherman with a valid permit for fuel purchases, within the established quota limits.

“Therefore, the fuel purchase complies with regulations and does not constitute any offence,” he said in a statement today.

He added that, following complaints, a team of KPDN enforcement officers visited the site to investigate the incident.

Jegan explained that any fuel purchase exceeding 20 litres in a drum requires a special permit for scheduled controlled goods from KPDN, typically issued for specific uses such as operating agricultural or fisheries machinery, and subject to the conditions set.

However, Jegan warned that selling fuel exceeding 20 litres and without a valid permit in containers other than a vehicle’s original tank is an offence punishable under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He added that KPDN continuously monitors petrol stations and urged the public not to speculate or share inaccurate information, which could confuse the community.

Following an incident in Johor, another video went viral yesterday on social media, lasting about a minute, showing a man filling RON95 into several plastic drums in his car at a petrol station in Penang. — Bernama