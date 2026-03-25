SUNGAI BULOH, March 25 — PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan today dismissed insinuations that he is the lawmaker alleged to have received RM9 million from businessman Victor Chin, who is implicated in the so-called “Corporate Mafia” controversy.

Ramanan challenged Chin to reveal the identity of “Mr. R”, while also taking aim at former party deputy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, suggesting he was trying to capitalise on Chin’s “sensational” allegations to attack the party.

“Only Chin can answer who Mr. R is,” Ramanan said at a press conference he held this afternoon.

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