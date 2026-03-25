KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas has achieved what no Malaysian university has ever done before, ranking ninth in the world for Petroleum Engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

The landmark result, released by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds today, marks the first time any Malaysian institution has broken into the top 10 of any subject in the rankings’ sixteen-year history.

UTP climbed seven places from its previous position of 16th, a jump that also makes it the most improved university in the entire Asia Pacific region and second most improved globally among universities with five or more subject entries.

Only Spain’s IE University recorded a greater net improvement rate worldwide, leaving UTP in rarefied company as one of the fastest-rising institutions on the planet.

QS senior vice president Ben Sowter credited the result to deliberate, long-term policy decisions

“Malaysia’s rising performance in the QS subject rankings, including its highest-ever rank, achieved by UTP in Petroleum Engineering, reflects the long-term impact of reforms set out in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 and its continuation in the new Malaysia Higher Education Blueprint 2026-2035,” Sowter said in the announcement.

He pointed directly to UTP’s model as a template for how specialist focus translates into global standing, noting that “achievements by institutions such as UTP and UCSI University show how targeted investment in specialist disciplines and industry-linked research can translate into global impact.”

UTP’s rise is widely seen as inseparable from its founding relationship with national oil company Petronas, which has embedded the university in live industry research, operations, and funding since its establishment in 1997.

The ninth-place finish puts UTP ahead of institutions from some of the world’s most resource-rich nations, in a subject where countries like the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Norway have historically dominated.

Malaysia’s performance across the full rankings was itself strong, with the country recording an 18 per cent net improvement — the seventh highest in Asia and 17th highest globally among systems with ten or more ranked academic offerings.

The country now has 14 entries in the global top 50 across all subjects, its strongest showing to date, with Petroleum Engineering alone accounting for three of those placements, including UTP at ninth, Universiti Malaya at 34th, and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia at 36th.

Sowter depicted UTP’s achievement as evidence that Malaysia’s universities are earning serious international recognition, saying the results “signal growing international recognition of the country’s universities.”

The rankings cover more than 21,000 academic offerings from approximately 1,900 institutions across 100 countries, making UTP’s top 10 placement one earned against the full weight of global competition.

Malaysia’s result is particularly striking when set against regional peers, with regional higher education systems such as South Korea and Taiwan recording net declines of 38 per cent and 20 per cent respectively in the same edition.